You can get breakfast at Tiffany’s—but only for one weekend

Grab a pair of chic black sunnies and your longest cigarette holder because the world-famous jewelry shop with little blue boxes is making L.A.’s Holly Golightly dreams come true next month, if only for two days. Tiffany & Co. may be one of the jewelry industry’s biggest juggernauts, but to those familiar with Truman Capote’s novella—or the film adaptation starring Audrey Hepburn—it’s beloved for its significance to Golightly, Capote’s aspiring-if-eccentric New York City society girl.

Tiffany & Co. didn’t actually serve breakfast until 2017, when the NYC flagship opened the Blue Box Cafe complete with a Breakfast at Tiffany prix fixe of eggs and coffee and pastries and fruit. In fact, Golightly never dines in Tiffany’s; instead, she window shops the jewels in the quiet of an early morning, a pastry and a coffee in hand. Regardless, Blue Box Cafe fast became one of the toughest tables to land in Midtown East, and on May 4 and 5—in celebration of Mother’s Day—the Rodeo Drive location is getting its own outpost.

Concept sketch courtesy Tiffany & Co.

A patio takeover, the Tiffany Cafe at Beverly Hills will serve a breakfast-only menu of its own West Coast prix fixe, here at $45 per person. Each meal includes croissants for the table, a main course of your choosing, plus three beverages per person (and yes, that includes mimosas). You’ll be eating pastries, fruit and options like avocado toast on fine china sporting, you guessed it, the signature Tiffany blue. Reservations can be made through Resy for groups of up to four people, but if you can’t snag a seat, there’ll also be a cutesy newspaper stand pop-up and a coffee cart handing out coffee, gratis.

And because this pop-up is all about Mother’s Day, proceeds from the prix-fixe breakfast will benefit Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that donates clothing and other necessities to children in need.

If you, like Golightly, feel the only thing that does any good is to jump in a cab and go to Tiffany’s, you’d better make that reservation now or jump on the wait list.

The Tiffany Cafe at Beverly Hills pop-up runs May 4 and 5, held on the patio of the Beverly Hills store at 210 North Rodeo Dr.