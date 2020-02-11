You can have a sleepover at an IKEA in Orange County

Picture a magical land filled with soft, colorful things and a bounty of pizza, soft serve and cinnamon buns. And imagine that you could not only visit this place, but actually spend a night there. Alright, now’s the part where we tell you this place is IKEA, and half of you flee in fear.

But for the rest of us fans of the Swedish mega-store, you and a guest can win an overnight stay at the IKEA in Costa Mesa. On March 13, both the Orange County outpost of the sprawling furniture outlet as well as one in Brooklyn will host raffle winners for an evening of giveaways, food and games, including a silent disco and an ASMR experience.

Now, you and your friend won’t be the only ones in the IKEA, unfortunately; the prize is set to go out to 20 winners (plus guests) per store, meaning you’ll be one of 40 people to shack up for the night inside of the modernist Scandinavian playground.

The sweepstakes is open now, and you’ll need to enter by February 23. Some other details we dug up in the fine print: You’ll need to be 18 years or older and a member of the free IKEA Family program. Also, IKEA lists the prize (which includes a swag bag) at a retail value of $62—which means you probably won’t walk out with any free furniture, but also that it’s a steal for a well-appointed bedroom in Orange County bedroom.