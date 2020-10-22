Los AngelesChange city
Catalina Casino
You can have Catalina Island’s iconic Casino to yourself during this sleepover

Spend the night in a massive oceanfront ballroom.

Michael Juliano
There are a couple of things about the Catalina Casino that you should know. For starters, it’s not actually a casino—at least not in the way you’re thinking. Rather, the 91-year-old Catalina Island landmark has historically been a gathering place (a translation of the Italian casino) with a grand movie theater downstairs and a circular ballroom above. Also, it’s not a hotel—but you will be able to spend the night there this November for the first time ever.

During the Catalina Casino Sleepover Experience, you and a guest can have the 20,000-square-foot ballroom to yourself, with a three-course meal served on the veranda and a private movie screening in the Avalon Theatre. It’s a two-night experience, though you’ll only spend one of them in the Casino; for the other you’ll switch over to the century-old but recently-remodeled Hotel Atwater.

Catalina Casino Sleepover
Catalina Casino Sleepover
Catalina Casino Sleepover
We’ll warn you, it’s not exactly cheap at $899 before taxes and fees, but you’re actually getting quite a bit for the price (including round-trip tickets for the Catalina Express or Catalina Flyer, which would normally cost about $150 for two people). In addition to the ferry fare, the two-night stay and the three-course meal (complete with Champagne and 1920s-inspired cocktails), the booking also includes access to a 24-hour concierge, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Catalina Casino, a private screening of a classic Hollywood film with popcorn and snacks, daily breakfast, use of a private golf cart, a souvenir gift bag and a $100 resort credit for dining and activities with the Catalina Island Company.

Reservations open up on Tuesday, October 27 at noon for five blocks of dates the following month: November 10–12, 12–14, 14–16, 16–18 and 18–20. For all dates, there’ll be a full 24 hours kept open between each booking period for an extensive deep cleaning.

