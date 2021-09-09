You can try to win the Queen’s favor at this ‘Bridgerton’ ball coming to L.A.

Chances are you binged Bridgerton last winter from your couch in a pair of sweatpants, but now you can step into a ball inspired by the show—though you’ll probably want to swap those sweats for a flowing dress or velvety coat worthy of Queen Charlotte.

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience will bring a Regency-era pop-up to L.A. in March 2022 that’s part immersive photo op and part classical music and dance show.

Courtesy Netflix

As in the Netflix series, the disembodied voice of gossip columnist Lady Whistledown will guide you through the evening. All in the name of impressing Her Majesty, the Queen, you’ll have a fitting at Madame Delacroix’s modiste and pose at the painting studio before visiting with the Queen herself to make your case for why you should be the diamond of the season. In addition, you’ll find dancers and a string quartet tackling the show’s classical covers of contemporary songs, plus actors recreating some of the series’ key moments.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 16 at 9am and start at $49. You’ll need to be 21 to visit (there’ll be drinks served), and timed tickets are required for 90-minute sessions from Tuesday to Sunday.

Like just about every spectacle event these days, for now we only know that it’ll come to “a secret location in Los Angeles” (the Netflix, Shondaland and Fever pop-up will also appear in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Montréal before it tours globally), but expect some more info to arrive before it debuts next year.