skyline
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Nick Reynolds

You could win $1.5 million just for getting the vaccine in California

Or a $50,000 prize or a $50 gift card.

By
Michael Juliano
Getting the Covid-19 vaccine might turn out to be your ticket to finally affording a house in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is allocating $116.5 million in giveaways for vaccinated Californians. Most notably, 10 people will win $1.5 million each—and if you’ve already gotten your jab, you’re already entered.

Here’s the deal: If you live in California (regardless of immigration status), are 12 or older and have received at least one dose, you’ll be automatically entered in a drawing for a $1.5 million cash prize. That’s the case whether you’ve already got your shot or are about to get it before June 15, when 10 winners will be randomly selected. And don’t worry: Your name won’t be made public if you win.

If you miss out on the jackpot, there’s also a pretty similar system for 30 winners who’ll take home $50,000 each. Half will be selected on June 4 and the other half on June 11.

As of the incentive program’s announcement, over 21 million Californians have gotten at least one dose—so, you know, your odds are still kind of slim. But if you haven’t gotten your jab yet, there’s more of a sure-thing reward: Starting May 27, the first two million Californians to start and complete their vaccinations will receive a $50 gift card, either as a virtual card, a gift card from Kroger (which includes Ralphs and Food 4 Less) or one from Albertsons (Safeway, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions, included).

Newsom said that the goal behind the initiative is to get more than 70% of California vaccinated by the time the state lifts most of its restrictions on June 15. He also teased “more ideas” beyond June 15, depending on how this first batch of incentives goes.

In addition, L.A. County is offering some prizes to Angelenos: If you get vaccinated between May 28 and June 3, you can enter for a chance to win a pair of season tickets for two for either the Kings or the Galaxy.

