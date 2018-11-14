Party like it’s sometime between 1989 and 1993 as Saved by the Max, the Saved by the Bell-inspired pop-up diner, hosts a prom-themed New Year’s Eve Party.

Bayside Prom 2019 will bring a new menu to the West Hollywood spot, with an early evening dinner followed by a late-night reception that includes a midnight champagne toast. Expect ‘80s jams, a set by the Zack Attack Cover Band, some surprise guest chaperones and awards for prom king and queen (i.e. nods for the best throwback attire).

Tickets are on sale now via the venue’s website. Dinner seatings (5–10pm), which include an appetizer, entree and a beverage, cost $40. The prom reception (10pm–1:30am) includes a welcome libation and a midnight toast for $30.