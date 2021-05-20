Trolleys may have fallen out of favor to cars a half-century ago, but Angelenos still seem to have a soft spot for streetcar revivals. So the thought of a private fine-dining meal atop the trolley at the Grove? Utterly charming. But a $1,000 price tag to do so? We might need to open up a new credit card first.

Through August 31, L.A.’s go-to outdoor shopping mall is turning its trolley into a high-end dining experience dubbed Bistro 1759. You and up to nine of your friends can secure a spot atop the double-decker trolley for a four-course meal from Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, all while doing laps around the Grove’s park and dancing fountain.

Like we said, an evening of sushi, wine and cocktails doesn’t come cheap: Pricing starts at $1,000 for a party of two. If that doesn’t scare you off, you can email VIP@Caruso.com if you’re interested.