Today would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday, but she never lived to see it. Two months ago police entered the young, black EMT's home in Louisville, Kentucky, without any warning and shot her eight times, killing her in a no-knock raid.

Taylor's family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, and last month the FBI opened an investigation into Taylor's death, though as of yet no arrests of the officers involved have been made.

Today, Echo Park café and gathering place Valerie Confections is celebrating Breonna Taylor's life and her birthday with a fundraiser. Until the cake runs out, you can purchase slices of a special birthday cake baked in Taylor's honor, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the Gofundme that her family organized.

If you would like to get involved further, you can sign a petition calling for justice in Breonna Taylor's death here, and send a prewritten email to Kentucky's attorney general, governor, and Louisville mayor here.