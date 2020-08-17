Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Bryan Ford pop-up at Gusto Bread

Bryan Ford pop-up at Gusto Bread

Restaurants, Bakeries Gusto Bread , Long Beach Saturday August 22 2020
Recommended
Gusto Bread in Long Beacg
Photograph: Courtesy Gusto Bread

Time Out says

Cookbook author and bread whisperer Bryan Ford (alias: Artisan Bryan) is bringing his skills to one of the L.A. area's coolest new bakeries, joining forces with Gusto Bread for a day of some serious treats. 

On Saturday, August 22, from 8am until they sell out Ford is teaming up with Gusto owners Arturo Enciso and Ana Salatino at the Latin-inspired bakery's brand new brick-and-mortar space in Long Beach. On the menu for the day? In addition to potential Gusto treats such as conchas, polvorónes and seasonal galettes, you'll be able to find one-day-only, Ford-baked pan de coco, or coconut bread.

"That dense little bread is one of the most wonderful things you can eat when you visit Honduras," Ford writes of the baked good. "Pan de coco is a classic bread that can be found in most households, on the streets, and in the markets in Honduras. This is without a doubt my all-time favorite bread to eat, especially when it's warm out of the oven."

Get some fresh out of the oven on Saturday, but remember: Get there early because this bread is first come, first served.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bryan Ford 🇭🇳 (@artisanbryan) on

Details
Event website: https://gustobread.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Gusto Bread
Address: 2710 E 4th St
Long Beach
90814
Price: $

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news