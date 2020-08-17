Cookbook author and bread whisperer Bryan Ford (alias: Artisan Bryan) is bringing his skills to one of the L.A. area's coolest new bakeries, joining forces with Gusto Bread for a day of some serious treats.

On Saturday, August 22, from 8am until they sell out Ford is teaming up with Gusto owners Arturo Enciso and Ana Salatino at the Latin-inspired bakery's brand new brick-and-mortar space in Long Beach. On the menu for the day? In addition to potential Gusto treats such as conchas, polvorónes and seasonal galettes, you'll be able to find one-day-only, Ford-baked pan de coco, or coconut bread.

"That dense little bread is one of the most wonderful things you can eat when you visit Honduras," Ford writes of the baked good. "Pan de coco is a classic bread that can be found in most households, on the streets, and in the markets in Honduras. This is without a doubt my all-time favorite bread to eat, especially when it's warm out of the oven."

Get some fresh out of the oven on Saturday, but remember: Get there early because this bread is first come, first served.