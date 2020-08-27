Even if you’re not headed back to school, three of L.A.’s coolest pop-ups want to take you back to the best part: the food, but better. This Sunday and Monday you can make your way to Virgil Village wine bar Melody for a crucial culinary triple header and a fundraiser all in one, because Lupa Cotta, Pain Pizza and The Bad Jew are joining forces for a menu of “back-to-school classics.”

Lupa Cotta, the fermented-dough pizza pop-up that’s all about slow food and local produce, will be teaming up with Pain Pizza, who’s all about nostalgic French bread pizza done with high-quality ingredients, as well as “very unkosher deli” The Bad Jew, and together the women behind all three are bringing us dishes we only wish we could have had at the school cafeteria.

The two-day pop-up promises a focaccia take on the sloppy Joe; cheese pizza with a vodka-sauce base; a “porkstrami” stromboli bun; bagel bites served on mini Pop’s Bagels rounds, and a cheffy take on peas and carrots, all to the backdrop of Melody’s killer wine program and patio.

What’s more, 50 percent of the proceeds from both nights will benefit the nonprofit A Place Called Home, which provides education resources, mental health counseling, arts programs, nutrition classes and beyond to South Central youth and families.

You can find the pop-up’s full menu below: