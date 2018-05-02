Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop

Who knew that the most insightful exploration of self-esteem and corporate sexism would come from a cutesy Sanrio mascot? Aggretsuko, the adorable but rage-filled animated red panda, recently made her Netflix debut, and now her fluffy face will be plastered all over a shopping pop-up.

Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage arrives at Sanrio’s Japanese Village shop with familiar photo ops—including the karaoke bar where she growls death metal songs after work. Of course, you can expect plenty of merch, and even appearances by Aggretsuko herself—in full-on rage mode, of course.

Also, look out for an appearance at Amoeba later this month, including a live screen printing event for special edition Aggretsuko x Amoeba Music T-shirts.