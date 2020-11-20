Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Lakers Championship Trophy Display at Louis Vuitton

Shopping Louis Vuitton , Beverly Hills Until Monday November 30 2020
Louis Vuitton and Lakers trophy
Photograph: Courtesy Louis Vuitton/Brad Dickson

Maybe you noticed the trophy case covered in that unmistakable Louis Vuitton monogram pattern when the Lakers won the NBA Finals. Well, now both that travel case and the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy are headed home.

Starting November 20 and for the next week, you’ll find the trophy on public display at Louis Vuitton’s Rodeo Drive space (which is open from 10am to 6pm except on Sunday, when it opens at 11am).

As you might expect, it’ll also be surrounded by mannequins plugging the luxury line’s new LVxNBA Capsule Collection, a mix of travel, game arrival and press conference attire. The line is also on display in a virtual selling experience set inside of an empty Madison Square Garden—but we’d say the chance to see the trophy in person is clearly the more unique way to eye the collection (just remember to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing rules if you swing by the shop).

Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Louis Vuitton
Venue website: us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/point-of-sale/usa/louis-vuitton-beverly-hills-rodeo-drive
Venue phone: 310-859-0457
Address: 295 N Rodeo Dr
Beverly Hills
90210

