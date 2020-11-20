Maybe you noticed the trophy case covered in that unmistakable Louis Vuitton monogram pattern when the Lakers won the NBA Finals. Well, now both that travel case and the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy are headed home.

Starting November 20 and for the next week, you’ll find the trophy on public display at Louis Vuitton’s Rodeo Drive space (which is open from 10am to 6pm except on Sunday, when it opens at 11am).

As you might expect, it’ll also be surrounded by mannequins plugging the luxury line’s new LVxNBA Capsule Collection, a mix of travel, game arrival and press conference attire. The line is also on display in a virtual selling experience set inside of an empty Madison Square Garden—but we’d say the chance to see the trophy in person is clearly the more unique way to eye the collection (just remember to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing rules if you swing by the shop).