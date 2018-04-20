It’s been 17 years since NSYNC last released an album, but that hasn’t stopped us from gushing over ever piece of news related to the boy band.

From April 28 to May 1 (it’s gonna be May), the NSYNC Dirty Pop-up will take over Hollywood & Highland with a mix of clothing essentials. The shop will serves as the launch for a capsule collection that celebrates the group’s 20-year history.

The pop-up promises first dibs on merch, as well as the chance to pose in front of photo activations, props, wardrobe, artwork and archival photos. Admission is free, though you can also try your luck with the online store, which launched April 30.

The NSYNC Dirty Pop-up is open at Cinematic Pictures (6801 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 200A; across from Sweet!) on April 28 and 29 from noon to 8pm, April 30 from 4 to 9pm, and May 1 from noon to 8pm.