Last holiday season was all about the drive-through—Stranger Things, included. But now that we’re back to in-person events (and battling supply chain woes), it makes sense that Hawkins would return to L.A. in the form of a brick-and-mortar pop-up shop.

Starting November 6, a Stranger Things-inspired store that’s part retail experience, part photo op will set up at the Americana at Brand.

On the merch side, Netflix promises a few exclusive pieces, like a General Mills Stranger Things cereal, Bandai action figures and a collab between iam8bit and artist Chogrin that mashes up Eleven and a Demogorgon into a vinyl figure.

As for the photo ops, you’ll find areas and backdrops straight out of the Upside Down, Starcourt Mall and the Russian lab, with Demogorgon, Scoops Ahoy employees and Russian guards at each, respectively.

Walk-ins are welcome (Mon–thu 10am–9pm; Fri, Sat 10am–10pm; Sun 11am–9pm), but you can also reserve a limited number of spots for free, with the added bonus of a small gift.