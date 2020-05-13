The bad news: Performances of Hamilton have been canceled through Labor Day. But raise a glass: The touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s immeasurably popular musical is extending its run through February 2021. Awesome. Wow.

Before the world turned upside down, the hip-hop history of Alexander Hamilton’s life had just returned to the Pantages Theater for a run that was initially slated through September and then extended through November. But as events across L.A. were canceled, so too progressively were performances of Hamilton—initially for just a few weeks but now through September 6.

But if you’re helpless in the face of news of an extension, then mark June 4 at 10am on your calendar. That’s when the new block of dates will go on sale to the general public. But between now and then, ticketholders of early canceled performances will be contacted and given a first shot at the new block of tickets.