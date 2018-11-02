“Oh Lin, when you smile I am undone—my son,” is what Luis A. Miranda Jr. would tell his Hamilton-creating son in our dream conversation. But we expect this chat to be a bit more serious—though no less memorable.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will sit down with his father for a conversation at the Geffen Playhouse’s Gil Cates Theater, where they’ll discuss the long-term recovery of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, advocacy and Hamilton’s run in Puerto Rico. Will there be singing? Probably not. Will we hold out hope for just a single refrain? You bet.

Tickets start at $100 for balcony seating, with orchestra seats topping out at $300 (there’s also a pre-reception VIP option for $2,500). The good news? All proceeds will benefit disaster relief program UNIDOS as well as the Geffen (and since they’re technically a donation, tickets are tax deductible).