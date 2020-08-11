Take your binge-watching habits off of the couch and onto the most scenic parking garage in the city (seriously) with a weekend of pop-up drive-in screenings of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Amazon Prime Video has tapped Street Food Cinema to screen the third season of the Emmy-nominated comedy series from atop the parking garage at the Grove. And even better? It’s totally free to attend.

Spread over four nights, from Thursday, August 20 to Sunday, August 23, the event will tackle the entire eight-episode season, from the grand USO-style opener to Midge’s beachy midseason Miami trip to—well, we won’t spoil everything. You can expect two episodes per night, which makes each evening akin to watching a two-hour movie.

Advance tickets are required and go up for grabs on Wednesday, August 12 at noon. Each one is good for two guests per car and includes a medianoche sandwich dinner (with vegetarian and vegan options available) from Bar Verde; Sprinkles cupcakes; concessions like popcorn, candy and water; and a Maisel-branded tote, candy, blanket and—because it’s 2020—face mask and hand sanitizer.

It’s not the first time Mrs. Maisel has done something marvelously on-the-cheap for Angelenos: In 2018 the show partnered with Canter’s to give away 50-cent sandwiches and last year’s Maisel Day included treats all over L.A. for under a dollar, including—infamously—30-cent gas.