The rides are still down until who knows when, but this spring you’ll be able to feast your way across Disney California Adventure during a new ticketed event.

Beginning March 18, the limited-capacity A Touch of Disney will expand the dining and shopping-only experience at DCA to basically the entire theme park, from Buena Vista Street to Pixar Pier and Cars Land. On the food side, you can grab drinks outside at Carthay Circle or dig into a plate of lobster nachos at Lamplight Lounge, and you’ll find some Disneyland favorites sprinkled throughout the park, like Dole Whip and Cafe Orleans’ Monte Cristo.

You’ll still need to pay for each dish (many served snack-sized to mimic a more traditional tasting event), but your $75 ticket comes a $25 dining credit (though it’s not valid on alcohol). Each ticket also includes parking and unlimited PhotoPass downloads for photo ops around the park—a decent pair of perks for a single ticketholder, but ones that don’t quite add up for a full family. Tickets go on sale March 4.

Last fall, the park began to allow admission (for free) into the Buena Vista Street area for shopping and dining. That’ll be the case until March 14; after that, access will quickly be limited to the ticketed event.