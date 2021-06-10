Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Bingo Under the Stars

Things to do, Games and hobbies The Grove , Fairfax District Friday June 18 2021
Image Courtesy of Caruso
Don’t let the name fool you: Bingo Under the Stars isn’t your average evening of letter and number calling. Instead, it’s a rooftop LGBTQ+ charity event that follows up its bingo games with performances from a few turn-of-the-millennium boy band icons.

On June 18, “Bingo Boy” Jeffrey Bowman will host 10 games from atop the Grove’s parking garage, with prizes up for grabs from some of the outdoor mall’s restaurants and retailers. But regardless of whether you yell out “Bingo!” you’ll walk away a winner thanks to an evening-ending performance from the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and AJ McLean alongside *NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Joey Fatone (the collaborative performance promises fan-favorite tunes from both groups).

Tickets for the 21-plus event cost $50 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will support LA Pride’s Pride Makes a Difference campaign. In addition, the hosts, via their involvement with benevolent crypto project Mission Tsuki, will grant a gift to the Trevor Project.

Event website: https://thegrovela.com/events/bingo-under-the-stars-in-celebration-of-pride/
Venue name: The Grove
Address: 189 The Grove Dr
Los Angeles
90036
Price: $50

