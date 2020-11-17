Who knows when we’ll be able to properly celebrate the Dodgers’ World Series championship. But until then, this light-up drive-thru should be a festive consolation.

From November 27 through December 24, you can cruise through Lot 10 at Chavez Ravine to find a light show, LED video displays, fake snow and all sorts of other decor that honors the Dodgers.

If you’ve been to any other drive-thru events recently then you know the drill: Advance tickets are required and you’ll need to remain in your vehicle. Timed tickets start at $55 and climb as high as $115 on weekends and closer to Christmas. Even with a time slot, the Dodgers say you could end up queueing over 45 minutes during peak times. You’ll enter through the Downtown gate and exit from the Sunset gate.