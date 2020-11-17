Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Dodgers Holiday Festival

Things to do Dodger Stadium , Echo Park Friday November 27 2020 - Thursday December 24 2020
Courtesy Dodgers
Who knows when we’ll be able to properly celebrate the Dodgers’ World Series championship. But until then, this light-up drive-thru should be a festive consolation.

From November 27 through December 24, you can cruise through Lot 10 at Chavez Ravine to find a light show, LED video displays, fake snow and all sorts of other decor that honors the Dodgers.

If you’ve been to any other drive-thru events recently then you know the drill: Advance tickets are required and you’ll need to remain in your vehicle. Timed tickets start at $55 and climb as high as $115 on weekends and closer to Christmas. Even with a time slot, the Dodgers say you could end up queueing over 45 minutes during peak times. You’ll enter through the Downtown gate and exit from the Sunset gate.

Details
Event website: https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/fans/holiday-festival
Venue name: Dodger Stadium
Address: 1000 Vin Scully Ave
Los Angeles
90012
Price: $55–$115

