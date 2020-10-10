The Dodgers are off to a neutral site in Texas to take on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, but you can still watch the games from Dodger Stadium—sort of.

Parking lots 2 and 3 at Chavez Ravine will flip into a drive-in for the duration of the NLCS. Back-to-back 60-feet screens will display each game, with the audio broadcast via FM radio.

Unfortunately, there aren’t really any perks other than that: You won’t have access to the stadium itself, there won’t be any concessions on sale and tickets cost $75 per car. Also, a reminder that the NLCS is a best-of-seven series, so only the first four games are guaranteed to take place (you’ll be refunded if you buy tickets to a game that doesn’t end up taking place).

If you’ve been to any drive-in screenings in the past few months, you know the rules already: You must remain in your car, you can only leave it to use the restroom and you must wear a face covering when doing so.