Things to do, Sport events Dodger Stadium , Echo Park Monday October 12 2020 - Sunday October 18 2020
Dodger Stadium parking lot
Photograph: Michael Juliano
The Dodgers are off to a neutral site in Texas to take on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, but you can still watch the games from Dodger Stadium—sort of.

Parking lots 2 and 3 at Chavez Ravine will flip into a drive-in for the duration of the NLCS. Back-to-back 60-feet screens will display each game, with the audio broadcast via FM radio.

Unfortunately, there aren’t really any perks other than that: You won’t have access to the stadium itself, there won’t be any concessions on sale and tickets cost $75 per car. Also, a reminder that the NLCS is a best-of-seven series, so only the first four games are guaranteed to take place (you’ll be refunded if you buy tickets to a game that doesn’t end up taking place). 

If you’ve been to any drive-in screenings in the past few months, you know the rules already: You must remain in your car, you can only leave it to use the restroom and you must wear a face covering when doing so.

Details
Event website: https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/tickets/drive-in
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Dodger Stadium
Address: 1000 Vin Scully Ave
Los Angeles
90012
Price: $75 per car

Dates And Times
