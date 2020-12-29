Insomniac—who’s behind EDC, HARD Summer and the Wonderland series—is transporting the carnival-like Day-Glo atmosphere of its music fests to Arcadia’s Santa Anita park for an after-dark drive-thru this January.

Electric Mile is constructing seven themed areas inspired by the promoter’s various fests, with a promise of five million lights—plus lasers, disco balls, light-up mushrooms and a warehouse rave—along an hour-long route, all experienced from your car. And as you might expect, it’ll all be set to an EDM soundtrack curated by festival founder Pasquale Rotella.

Timed tickets are priced per car (up to eight people), and the cost varies by day; early evenings and school nights tend to be cheaper ($70 to $80), while Friday nights and all-day Saturday costs $100.