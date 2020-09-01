Roll up to those familiar holiday doors and into Halloween Town in this new car-based event inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas as well as some other cult favorites. Freeform’s Insta-friendly Halloween House won’t let social distancing stop it altogether, so for this third annual iteration it’s returning in a safer drive-through format. From October 2 through 4, you’ll be able to drive through still-to-be-detailed tricks and treats plus games and performances inspired by nostalgic picks like Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters. Halloween Road promises more sets inspired by the channel’s October-long marathon of family-friendly Halloween movies (that series includes everything from Casper to Willy Wonka to The Goonies). It all goes down at Heritage Square Museum, Northeast L.A.’s final resting place for some very-Halloween-appropriate Victorian homes. Tickets are totally free; look for reservations to open (and probably immediately fill) on Saturday, September 12 at 10am.