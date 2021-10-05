Lace up a pair of roller skates and glide around Grand Central Market’s basement during this one-night-only pop-up from Golden Road.

On October 15, the brewer—which operates a stall in the food hall—will turn the lower level into an ’80s-inspired rink, with an attached lounge that serves beer, hard seltzer and micheladas. You can order drinks à la carte or opt for a $30 unlimited beer and seltzer pass.

As for the rink, a limited number of skates will be available to rent, but Golden Road encourages visitors to bring their own (that’s also the case for safety equipment). And though the event runs from 6 to 11pm, you’ll need to arrive by 9pm. Also, just a heads up that you’ll be required to show proof of your vaccination status and wear a mask.