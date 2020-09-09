Neither experienced from your car nor bent on scaring the gourd out of you, Descanso Gardens’ new monthlong event is bringing some fresh air and family-friendly fun to Halloween. Throughout October, you can take a socially-distanced stroll through the La Cañada Flintridge gardens and its seasonal displays: a hay maze, a pumpkin arch, wooden jack-o’-lantern boxes, a scarecrow trail through a forest and a house made entirely out of pumpkins. And the Oak Grove—which hosted the tranquil sound experiment “The Sky Beneath Our Feet” over the summer—will see another meditative installation with a mandala of orange, white and green pumpkins bursting from the trunks of trees.

Halloween is included in regular admission ($15, kids $5), and reservations (and masks, of course) are required. Timed tickets go on sale starting Monday, September 28 at 10am. You’ll be able to visit Descanso daily from 9am to 5pm, with extended 5 to 8pm hours the final week of October (Halloween night is reserved for Family Plus members).