Haven’t gotten your jab yet? Head to the Hollywood Bowl and you’ll walk away with (soon after) antibodies and (possibly) a pair of free concert tickets.

Here’s the deal: The Bowl is hosting a free Covid-19 vaccine clinic, and the first 400 people who get their shot will receive a voucher for a pair of tickets to a concert there this summer (you won’t be able to pick from the entire summer schedule, but you’ll be able to redeem your voucher on the day of the show at select classical, jazz and weekend shows, subject to availability).

If you arrive after that first block of 400, you’ll still be entered into a random drawing in which 100 winners will receive a pair of tickets (if you’ve already been vaccinated, you can simply show up to the clinic with proof and still be entered into the raffle).

The clinic runs from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, June 27 (with a second dose clinic on July 18). Those 18 and up can select between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer one, with both first and second doses available (kids 12 and up will be limited to the Pfizer one). Appointments and walk-ups are both accepted. You’ll find the clinic at the Monique and Jonathan Kagan Patio, the shaded pavilion between the museum and the main gate. Parking is free (and thankfully non-stacked) in the main lot.