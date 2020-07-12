Los Angeles was once home to bountiful rows of citrus trees across the city, and while many of our iconic orchards have been converted into housing and office lots over the decades, a number of the our backyards and front yards and side yards still bear the fruits of previous generations.

If you happen to have a surplus of that gorgeous California citrus or any other fruits, you're in luck: On July 12, a citywide fruit share means you can swap with neighbors or donate some of those natural treats, with prizes and plenty of socially-distanced visiting.

To start, simply register your fruit and location online, and you'll be added to an interactive map that leads participants to sidewalks and front yards around L.A. for cherries, citrus, apricots and other fruits all for the taking. Box up your fruit and tag it on Instagram with #LAFruitShare to show off your goods and enter to win a prize for the most charming display.

If you have any fruit left over the next day and can't bring yourself to make yet another jar of preserves, simply contact any of these local angencies who fight hunger within L.A. and arrange a donation pickup or dropoff.

Summer—and sharing—never tasted so sweet.