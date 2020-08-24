Like seemingly all pop culture horror experiences right now, this year’s Haunted Hayride is headed to your car.

For its 12th installment, the annual hayride is pivoting into a “live drive up experience.” All from within the safety of your car, you’ll venture down “All Hallows Lane” for a slew of Halloween-y elements, including a show screened on a 40-foot screen, scenic environments from previous hayrides and live characters from Midnight Falls—the sort of Sons of Anarchy meets Twin Peaks setting from last year’s traditional hayride.

The switch to a car-based experience isn’t the only major change: Griffith Park, where the hayride has previously set up, simply couldn’t accommodate a trail of cars, so instead the event is moving a ways east to Bonelli Regional Park in San Dimas. You’ll find it there on select nights from September 25 to November 1.

Tickets to the hour-long experience, which go on sale August 25 at noon, start at $50 per car and up to two passengers (you can add on extra people for $10 each). If you prefer a closer spot for the drive-in portion of the event, you can splurge on buy-up tickets that range from $70 to $200.