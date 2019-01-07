Apply lessons from science, nature and art toward the challenges of climate change during this U.S.-via-France program of performances and discussions.

A vegan fashion show, a sound bath from Sigur Rós’s Jonsi and some dude who can perform complex mental calculations very quickly in his head? And all for free? Sign us up.

On February 1, L.A.’s Natural History Museum is hosting the annual Night of Ideas, an evening of multidisciplinary presentations that all tackle the world’s greatest issues in some way. This year’s theme, “Facing Our Time,” specifically focuses on changes in our climate and ecology.

Don’t expect a slew of mundane academia; Night of Ideas’ panels includes include talks on wine, house cats, sustainable architecture, green mobility and so much more. Plus, there’ll be a trio of DJs spinning in the museum’s African Mammal Hall, as well as a performance from L.A.’s only community baroque orchestra.

“I think that by investigating this intersection of science and art,” said Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, NHM President and Director, “and collaborating with the French Embassy to host guests of this caliber and diversity, participants will be inspired in new ways to perceive global challenges and, more importantly, effect change.”

Free tickets are available now.