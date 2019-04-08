Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life

Following the death of South L.A. rapper and community leader Nipsey Hussle, fans are invited to celebrate his life during a memorial service at the Staples Center.

Admission to the event, slated for April 11 from 10am to 2pm, will be completely free, though you’ll need a ticket to enter. Tickets will be available Tuesday, April 9 at 10am; just a heads up that only California residents will be able to procure them (max four per household) so you’ll need to provide your zip code in the promo code box.

If you attend the event organizers have a few very specific details worth noting: The event begins prompty at 10am, with doors opening at 8am. The turnout is expected to be huge, so plan on arriving early to account for traffic. In addition, your entire party needs to arrive at the same time, and guests are encouraged not to bring any backpacks, cameras or any other sort of recording devices. If you’re not able to pick up tickets, organizers say that information will be released soon regarding the procession.

On March 31, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was shot outside of his South L.A. store, Marathon Clothing. In the days since, fans and fellow Angelenos have reacted with an outpouring of support, as well as reflections on his entrepreneurial endeavors in the area, including a proposed attempt at curbing gang violence.