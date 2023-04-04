Los Angeles
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

PaleyFest

  • Things to do, TV, radio and podcast recordings
  • Dolby Theatre, Hollywood
  • Recommended
PaleyFest
Photograph: Courtesy the Paley Center for Media
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Geek out with fellow TV nerds at PaleyFest, the annual weeklong festival of exclusive episodes, clips and panel discussions with the cast and creators of the hottest TV shows. Now in its 40th year, the Paley Center for Media-hosted festival is headed back to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from March 31 to April 4.

For the 2023 lineup, the initial slate of shows includes YellowstoneAbbott ElementaryGrey’s Anatomy and The Mandalorian.

Look out for the rest of the lineup on January 17—that’s when sales will start for Paley members, too. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, January 20 at 9am.

Details

Event website:
www.paleycenter.org/events/paleyfest-2023/
Address:
Dolby Theatre
Hollywood & Highland Shopping Center
6801 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles
90028

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!