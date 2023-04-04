Time Out says

Geek out with fellow TV nerds at PaleyFest, the annual weeklong festival of exclusive episodes, clips and panel discussions with the cast and creators of the hottest TV shows. Now in its 40th year, the Paley Center for Media-hosted festival is headed back to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from March 31 to April 4.

For the 2023 lineup, the initial slate of shows includes Yellowstone, Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy and The Mandalorian.

Look out for the rest of the lineup on January 17—that’s when sales will start for Paley members, too. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, January 20 at 9am.