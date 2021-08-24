Go pumpkin picking in the pines as this Halloween-themed month of activities hits a perennially-Christmas theme park Lake Arrowhead amusement park.

On weekends from October 9 through 31, SkyPark at Santa’s Village hosts its Pumpkins in the Pines activities, which—you guessed it—sees pumpkins and hay bales covering the grounds of the park.

Though the park is open select days during the week, the Hallowen activities are limited to Saturdays and Sundays. That’s when you’ll find pumpkin picking and painting, cookie decorating, a puppet and magic show, an after-dark light show and trick-or-treating. Look out for some one-off events, too, including a “Monster Mash” skate night (Oct 30) and a haunted Fantom Forest walkthrough (Oct 23, 30).

Reservations aren’t required, but you can secure a better rate by buying tickets in advance. Also, just a heads up that some activities like cookie decorating and face painting cost a few bucks extra.