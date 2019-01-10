Spend a late night at the Music Center and watch as the beloved Downtown cultural space transforms into an interactive performance space. Past events have included everything from a backstage tour of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to drinks and dancing in the Founders Room, and a pillow lounge in the lobby to a roller derby demo on Lower Grand.

This time around, the event is putting a spin on a quince with Sleepless: Quinceañera Reimagined. On February 9, from 11:30pm to 3am the following morning, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion will play host to a Latinx celebration that examines the tradition through the lens of class, gender, sexuality and the power of womxn.

Performances and installations include a Self Help Graphics-curated take on the “last doll” tradition from artist Martha Carrillo, colorful all-string mariachi from all-female collective Las Colibrí, quince dances by choreographer Leslie Ferreira, a sustainable sparkle bar, artist collective Ni Santas’ memorial to the missing women of Juarez and a slew of DJs and musicians, including punk icon Alice Bag.

Tickets are available on Monday, January 28 at 10am and cost $20 in advance or $30 at the door (just a heads up, though, that Sleepless has been known to sell out).