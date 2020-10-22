Take a twinkly walk through South Coast Botanic Garden during this illuminated, after-hours installation, which kicks off just before Thanksgiving and runs until after New Year’s.

Since it’s the first time the Palos Verdes Peninsula garden is staging GLOW, we don’t know what exactly to expect. But we are told that the rose garden, banyan grove, desert collection and living wall (a vertical assembly of succulents and ferns) will all be illuminated with thousands of twinkling lights and casts of color. It’ll all be set to an electronic soundtrack created for the event by DJ Jerzy, plus an, uh, eclectic mix of tunes that makes room for Baja surf music, Train and Vivaldi.

Tickets cost $34.95 per person for non-members and go on sale November 6. Capacity is limited (and distancing and face coverings are both required, obviously), so you’ll need to book a timed ticket, which are available nightly (with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) from 5:30 to 8:30pm, with 9pm tickets on select nights.