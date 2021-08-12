Space: the final frontier. This is the voyage of a traveling pop culture exhibition. Its latest mission: to stop by L.A.’s Skirball Cultural center.

After missing its 2020 debut because of, you know, everything happening here on Earth, “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” is set to land at the Skirball in October 2021 with a visual examination of the sci-fi franchise’s impact on culture, art and technology, as well as its futuristic vision of inclusiveness. Originally organized by the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), Seattle, “Exploring New Worlds” will feature over 100 artifacts, set pieces and props—from communicators to phasers to Borg cubes to tribbles—from the television series, spin-offs and films.

Highlights include Captain Kirk’s command chair and the navigation console from Star Trek: The Original Series; costumes worn by Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols and Patrick Stewart (Spock, Uhura and and Picard, respectively); filming models of the U.S.S. Enterprise, U.S.S. Excelsior, U.S.S. Phoenix and Deep Space Nine space station; and a slew of pop culture ephemera exhibiting Star Trek’s spread into everything from sports to beer.

Timed tickets cost $18 and include admission to the rest of the museum. Reservations for the first month open Thursday, September 2 at noon; after that, reservations will open up on the first Thursday of each month at noon.