Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds”

“Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds”

Things to do, Exhibitions Skirball Cultural Center , Westside Thursday October 7 2021 - Sunday February 20 2022
USS Enterprise miniature (Photograph: Courtesy Brady Harvey/Collection of Adam and Leslie Schneider)
1/5
Photograph: Courtesy Brady Harvey/Collection of Adam and Leslie Schneider
Deanna Troi Starfleet uniform (Photograph: Courtesy Brady Harvey/Paul G. Allen Family Foundation)
2/5
Photograph: Courtesy Brady Harvey/Paul G. Allen Family Foundation
Geordi La Forge visor (Photograph: Courtesy Brady Harvey/Paul G. Allen Family Foundation)
3/5
Photograph: Courtesy Brady Harvey/Paul G. Allen Family FoundationGeordi La Forge visor from the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation, 1987–1994. Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation.
Communicator from Star Trek (Photograph: Courtesy Brady Harvey/Paul G. Allen Family Foundation)
4/5
Photograph: Courtesy Brady Harvey/Paul G. Allen Family Foundation
Star Trek Night at Fenway Park (Photograph: Courtesy Brady Harvey/EMP Museum permanent collection.)
5/5
Photograph: Courtesy Brady Harvey/EMP Museum permanent collection.

Time Out says

Space: the final frontier. This is the voyage of a traveling pop culture exhibition. Its latest mission: to stop by L.A.’s Skirball Cultural center.

After missing its 2020 debut because of, you know, everything happening here on Earth, “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” is set to land at the Skirball in October 2021 with a visual examination of the sci-fi franchise’s impact on culture, art and technology, as well as its futuristic vision of inclusiveness. Originally organized by the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), Seattle, “Exploring New Worlds” will feature over 100 artifacts, set pieces and props—from communicators to phasers to Borg cubes to tribbles—from the television series, spin-offs and films.

Highlights include Captain Kirk’s command chair and the navigation console from Star Trek: The Original Series; costumes worn by Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols and Patrick Stewart (Spock, Uhura and and Picard, respectively); filming models of the U.S.S. Enterprise, U.S.S. Excelsior, U.S.S. Phoenix and Deep Space Nine space station; and a slew of pop culture ephemera exhibiting Star Trek’s spread into everything from sports to beer.

Timed tickets cost $18 and include admission to the rest of the museum. Reservations for the first month open Thursday, September 2 at noon; after that, reservations will open up on the first Thursday of each month at noon.

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.skirball.org/exhibitions/star-trek-exploring-new-worlds
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Skirball Cultural Center
Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles

Price: $18; seniors, students, children over 12 $15; children 2–12 $13; free on Thursdays

Dates And Times
  • Show more
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers