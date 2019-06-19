The summer of 1985 is descending upon Santa Monica this month—and it’s bringing a few Demogorgons along with it.

The upcoming third season of Stranger Things finds the Hawkins, IN crew out of school and hanging out at the fictional town’s new mall, and Netflix is transporting those throwback summer vibes to the Santa Monica Pier with a Stranger Things-themed carnival takeover. On June 29 and 30, you’ll enter the pier’s parking deck to find games, a slime-filled dunking booth and dessert from Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream parlor slated to feature in the third season. Other pop-ups include the Demogorgon-filled Curiosity House, the win-a-BMX Hawkins Bike Shop and a bunch of live entertainment: a performance from the Hawkins High School Cheerleaders, ‘80s cover bands, food eating contests, magicians and more.

In addition, you’ll find Stranger Things-inspired takeovers of some of Pacific Park’s existing amusements: The landmark Pacific Wheel Ferris Wheel will dress up as the Hawkins Wheel and the Playland Arcade will become Hawkins’ Palace Arcade.

Admission is totally free; just swing by the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 from 11am to 9pm.