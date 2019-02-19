“Immersive installations” are a dime a dozen in Los Angeles lately, but a pair of polyhedron-twirling robot arms that bathe a raw space in haunting light patterns? Well, we’ve never seen anything remotely like that before.

Telestron, a futuristic light show from design firm and technology studio VT Pro Design and director GMUNK, will come to ROW DTLA this winter for a monthlong run. The installation is entirely free to visit and is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 10pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 10pm.

VT Pro Design describes Telestron as—deep breath—a light and shadow installation, inspired by an ancient Greek ritual, that recreates the Earth’s rotation from day to night and draws upon the movement of the sun, the change of seasons and climate change. Translation: A pair of robot arms project light patterns onto each other and all surfaces of the room during a seven-minute show.

TELESTRON from VTProDesign on Vimeo.