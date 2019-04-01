The Little Mermaid in Concert

Life is de bubbles at this live performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl. As the 1989 animated film screens in the background, a full orchestra and an all-star cast will take over the singing duties, including Lea Michele as Ariel, Harvey Fierstein as Ursula, Cheech Marin as Chef Louis, Peter Gallagher as King Triton, Leo Gallo as Prince Eric and Ken Page as Sebastian, plus a special appearance from the film’s composer, Alan Menken.

This may sound a little familiar: Two years ago, Sara Bareilles, Rebel Wilson and Tituss Burgess led a similar concert at the Bowl. This time around, though, the performance celebrates the film’s 30th anniversary with a few adornments: a “dive-in” motif with aquatic-themed coming attractions screened before the show, a live score of the 1938 Silly Symphony cartoon Merbabies, a costume contest and immersive projections on the Bowl’s iconic band shell.

There’s be two performances at the Hollywood Bowl: May 17 and 18. Presale starts Tuesday, April 2 at 10am, with general sale on Friday, April 5 at 10am.