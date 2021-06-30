See Danny Elfman step back into the role of Jack Skellington for a live performance and screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Banc of California Stadium.

Elfman staged similar shows at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015, ’16 and ’18, and now the voice behind the Pumpkin King is set to return to the stage once again for this Halloween tradition.

The concert-meets-movie event is set to bring a costume contest and trick-or-treating in tow, as well as some unspecified special guests; in the past, original cast members like Catherine O’Hara (Sally) and Ken Page (Oogie Boogie) have joined the fun, so expect some pretty splashy guest appearances.

Tickets are on sale now and cost between $39.50 and $179.50, before fees.