Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Tim Burton’s the Nightmare Before Christmas Live with Danny Elfman

Tim Burton’s the Nightmare Before Christmas Live with Danny Elfman

Things to do, Performances Banc of California Stadium , USC/Exposition Park Friday October 29 2021
Recommended
Best animated movies: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Buy tickets

Time Out says

See Danny Elfman step back into the role of Jack Skellington for a live performance and screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Banc of California Stadium.

Elfman staged similar shows at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015, ’16 and ’18, and now the voice behind the Pumpkin King is set to return to the stage once again for this Halloween tradition.

The concert-meets-movie event is set to bring a costume contest and trick-or-treating in tow, as well as some unspecified special guests; in the past, original cast members like Catherine O’Hara (Sally) and Ken Page (Oogie Boogie) have joined the fun, so expect some pretty splashy guest appearances.

Tickets are on sale now and cost between $39.50 and $179.50, before fees.

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Banc of California Stadium
Venue website: www.lafc.com/stadium
Address: 3939 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles
90037
Price: $39.50–$179.50

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers