Keep ya head up: There’s an official exhibition dedicated to the late, iconic West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur that’s headed to L.A.

The Shakur Estate-sanctioned “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” will debut in Downtown L.A. on January 21, 2022 for a limited time, after which it’ll embark on a multi-city tour.

“WMWIF” describes itself as “part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience.” Music will, of course, factor heavily into the experience, but so too will Shakur’s activism and art. The exhibition will also tell a parallel story of his mother, Afeni Shakur, a Black Panther who played a massive role in shaping her son’s outlook on life and art.

Tickets go on sale November 12 at 10am, though you can secure your spot a little earlier if you opt for the front-of-line presale tickets on November 9.

You’ll find the 20,000-square-foot space at the Canvas at L.A. Live (944 Georgia St). If, like us, you’ve never heard of it until now, you’ll find it off Olympic on Georgia Street, across from the JW Marriott.