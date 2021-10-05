Twirl and hoist an illuminated umbrella during this large-scale participatory installation in Downtown L.A.

The Music Center is teaming up with dance company Pilobolus and MIT for the latest edition of the latter two’s “UP! The Umbrella Project.” The after-dark piece puts dozen of strangers together to create sprawling, morphing patterns using light-up umbrellas.

Here’s how it works: During each session, 100 participants will be given an umbrella lit by a color-changing LED. Then, over the course of an hour, you’ll listen for prompts to change the color or move around, and you’ll be able to watch the results play out on the large monitors in the Music Center’s plaza.

Free timed tickets are available for two hour-long sessions a night from October 21 to 23. If you’re interested in some of the work that went into the piece, look out for a virtual talk on October 19 at 6pm. In the meantime, check out a 2016 staging in Baltimore below: