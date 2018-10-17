See Q&As, sneak peeks and table reads during this celeb-filled pop culture fest from New York Magazine’s Vulture. This year’s highlights of the Hollywood Roosevelt event include a preview of the Dirty John TV adaptation with a Scrubs reunion, a discussion from Connie Britton and Eric Bana, a table read of Big Mouth with Nick Kroll playing all of the parts, a gaming championship with Thomas Middleditch, a tour of the Broad with art critic Jerry Saltz, plus Q&As with Constance Wu, Busy Philipps and more.

Tickets go on sale October 18 at 9am.