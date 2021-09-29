Miami
MO Bar and Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy of The Mandarin OrientalMO Bar and Lounge

The best bars in Brickell for great drinks and big city vibes

Rooftop views, karaoke nights, sports pubs and more await at the best bars in Brickell

Ryan Pfeffer
Falyn Wood
More than just a financial center, Brickell is Miami’s flourishing urban core, where bankers and business types rub shoulders with wealthy international co-eds and sight-seeing tourists on the same bustling sidewalks. A vibrant bayfront neighborhood whose glittering high-rises make up a large portion of Miami’s iconic skyline, Brickell boasts some of the city’s best shopping and dining, along with quick access to Miami’s famous beaches and Miami’s world-class museums. Unlike other neighborhoods in Miami, most of these things are all within walking distance of each other in Brickell, making it feel truly metropolitan. Of course, if you’re looking to have a night out in the big city, you’ll want a proper place to imbibe. And now more than ever, Brickell has plenty of that, too. Below, find our picks for the best bars in Brickell.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Brickell 

Best bars in Brickell

Sugar
Photograph: Courtesy Swire Hotels

1. Sugar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Sugar is a lush, bougie rooftop bar in the heart of Brickell. Located on the 40th floor of the ultra-modern East Hotel, Sugar is known for its gorgeous view of Miami. Date night? Special occasion? Feeling fancy? Sugar will do the trick for all of the above. Though drinks ain’t cheap, the atmosphere is one-of-a-kind in this city.

Blackbird Ordinary
Photograph: Blackbird Ordinary

2. Blackbird Ordinary

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

One of Brickell’s oldest and most popular bars, Blackbird is a hell of a late-night spot, offering drinks and dancing till 5am every night. A bar with a soul is a rarity in this city, but Blackbird is bursting with character. Inside the dim bar, you’ll find tasty cocktails. Outside, under the shadow of the Metromover, expect a DJ or an occasional live band.

MO Bar and Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy of The Mandarin Oriental

3. MO Bar and Lounge

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Brickell Key
  • price 4 of 4

The lobby bar of the beautiful Mandarin Oriental win for most glamorous on the list. Even if you’re not a tourist, stop by for an ornate cocktail and an amazing view of Biscayne Bay and the Downtown skyline from the tip of Brickell Key. It’s not cheap, but MO Bar’s home on the isolated Brickell Key makes you feel like you’re leaving Miami—even if it’s only a short drive over a bridge. So, technically it’s cheaper than an actual vacation.

American Social
Photograph: Courtesy American Social/Ra-Haus Fotografie

4. American Social

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

American Social is a sports pub where no corners are cut, appealing to both sports fans trying to catch the game and young professionals trying to catch happy hour. Even if you don’t care what’s on one of the venue’s TVs, American Social’s waterfront views and tasty food menu make it a worthwhile choice for any night. It’s a favorite for young (and single) Brickellites looking to knock back some drinks, dance a bit and schmooze on the dock.

Read more
Better Days
Photograph: Courtesy Better Days

5. Better Days

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

A tightly packed bar nestled under a Brickell tower, Better Days’ bartenders sling beer and pretty good cocktails while a young crowd shoots pool and plays the occasional board game among the kitschy decor. Better Days feels like a local neighborhood bar, which is rare in Brickell, where options usually skew towards the upscale. Here, though, you’ll find no dress code or turned-up noses. In fact, on weekend nights, the crowd can get pretty rowdy.

Baby Jane
Photograph: Courtesy Baby Jane/Charlie Garcia

6. Baby Jane

  • Restaurants
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

An aesthetically pleasing noodle bar that gives way to a cocktail den as the night drags on, this sexy spot offers quality cocktails and elevated bar snacks in the heart of Brickell. Few places in Brickell nail the dinner and drinks combo as well as Baby Jane. If you come a little later, order a few starters like the tuna poke tacos or rock shrimp tempura and you’ve got yourself a chic date night.

Read more
Sweet Caroline
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Caroline

7. Sweet Caroline

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Sweet Caroline is a true karaoke bar (not just some random guy with a microphone and a laptop), and its intimate size ensures you’ll have a captive audience. There may be other karaoke nights around town, but this spot is the only dedicated karaoke bar, with more than 300,000 titles to choose from. Sweet Caroline also has a great happy hour, with half-off all drinks from 6 to 8pm daily.

Batch Gastropub
Photograph: Courtesy Batch Gastropub

8. Batch Gastropub

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

A popular watering hole for fans of the U, this gastropub has no shortage of TVs for sporting events and slings beer-friendly fare such as burgers, cheese fries and chicken wings. Batch often has great specials for big games and events (and obviously any and all things UM). Stop by and snag some cheap beer buckets and discount cocktails next time your team is playing.

Read more
El Tucán Nightclub
Photograph: Courtesy El Tucán

9. El Tucán Nightclub

  • Restaurants
  • Cuban
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

El Tucán is a former Latin cabaret that’s recently made an oh-so-Miami pivot to a full-blown nightclub, swapping the sultry performances for flashy bottle service, glitzy DJs and jungle-themed LED light projections. It’s one of the only clubs in Brickell but, thanks to its past life as a cabaret, the interior has a delightfully vintage old Havana charm that makes for a more unique experience than your average dance spot.

