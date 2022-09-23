Miami
Dirty French Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Major Food Group

A guide to Brickell's best restaurants

The best Brickell restaurants are glamorous but also just plain good, from excellent pizza and next-level farm-to-table.

Eric Barton
Virginia Gil
Written by
Eric Barton
Contributor
Virginia Gil
Picture the Miami that’s portrayed in hip-hop videos, or captured on Tik-Tok clips shot from the back of cigarette boats, or as imagined by the mind of a kid from Milwaukee. Every day like a Mardi Gras, Will Smith promised. This Miami, this is the Miami you’ll find at many Brickell restaurants—so beautiful, so overly and outrageously dressed, both the patrons and the places. But it’s also not all that. Brickell, Miami’s true downtown and Wall Street South, also has excellent neighborhood pizza shops, restaurants where talented chefs get to do whatever they want and innovative cooking as good as anywhere. But don’t just stumble into any spot in Brickell, because this is also a place where big-name restaurateurs spend fortunes to outfit talked-about spaces that’ll be gone in a month. You need a guide to Brickell, and so here are the finest spots in a neighborhood where Miami is turned up to 11.

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Miami

Best Brickell restaurants

La Mar
Photograph: Courtesy La Mar

1. La Mar

  • Restaurants
  • Peruvian
  • Brickell Key
  • price 4 of 4

Technically the chef here is Peru’s famed Gastón Acurio, but the guy actually cooking day to day back there is the talented Diego Oka, who’s constantly experimenting with new recipes. For sure, order the ceviche, done up in semi-traditional and quite original ways, plated with the precision of a gallery artist. From there, Peruvian classics like lomo saltado and chaufa get remastered with new ingredients, right down to anticucheros (that’s often beef hearts, mind you) made of grilled vegetables. All this gets served up in a dining room and outdoor patio with Miami’s best skyline view, the waters of Biscayne Bay lapping up just right there.

Edge, Steak & Bar
Photograph: Galdones Photography

2. Edge, Steak & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Chef Aaron Brooks’ seasonally driven, farm-to-table menu is filled with dishes made from ingredients he sources locally and spices with herbs grown in the restaurant’s garden. In keeping with the wholesome vibe, Edge serves lightened-up versions of various meat dishes available on the menu, focusing on smaller cuts and veggie sides. On Fridays, nine-to-fivers in the Brickell area flock to the outdoor patio for drinks in the beautiful garden.

River Oyster Bar
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ines Hegedus-Garcia

3. River Oyster Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

This financial district stalwart has survived recessions and land acquisitions, satiating the local business crowd with the freshest oysters around since 2003. The River Oyster Bar’s sleek, contemporary space is as timeless as its classic seafood menu, featuring staples like crab cakes, whole roasted fish and Florida lobster. Few Miami specials beat the daily happy hour: half-priced oysters and $6 prosecco every day from 4 to 7pm.

Osaka
Photograph: libbyvision.com

4. Osaka

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-Asian
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Osaka, the internationally renowned eatery from Lima, makes it obvious why there’s such an appetite locally for Nikkei cuisine, the Peruvian-Japanese trend. Its approachable up-market dining room has something to do with it, but mostly it's an exhaustive menu that runs the gamut from strictly sushi and seafood to traditional anticuchos and coal-fired meats dressed in spicy pepper sauces.

LPM Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: Brinson Renda

5. LPM Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4

Enjoy sophisticated Niçoise cuisine at this upscale French import. Despite the white tablecloths and double-digit price tags, LPM is warm, welcoming and surprisingly low-key. It's true that the restaurant caters to more refined palates, but it's also a haven for potato lovers. Case in point: There are fries and then there are the pomme frites served at LPM. Soaked, baked and fried, the labor-intensive spuds take hours to make, and it shows through in taste and texture.

Dirty French Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Major Food Group

6. Dirty French Steakhouse

Major Food Group brings the joie de vivre to Brickell with its supper club steakhouse. There are several rooms, each one strewn with various animal prints and more vibey than the next. As is true of most (if not all) of the MFG restaurants, Dirty French delivers on more than ambiance with a menu of well-executed French classics like duck à l'orange and fresh innovations, including giant grilled oysters bourguignon and a mushroom millefeuille. The steady soundtrack of throwback hits and top-notch bar program conspire to keep you dancing in your seat all night long.

Novikov Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Novikov Miami

7. Novikov Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Downtown
  • price 4 of 4

Novikov is a total scene in the way that only a trendy Miami restaurant can be. But don’t let the beautiful crowd keep you from Novikov’s sushi—it’s as good as the people watching. A must for birthdays and celebrations, Novikov scores high both in the food and atmosphere categories. Zero in on the crispy duck salad and any of the assorted dim-sum options.

Marion
Photograph: Alejandro Borgese

8. Marion

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

One of the neighborhood’s original supper clubs, Marion delivers on both food and feeling. It’s a party atmosphere that picks up as the night goes on and the lights dim, so choose your own adventure: Arrive on the earlier side for shareable potions of ribeye steak, miso ginger chicken and other Asian-fusion dishes, or stroll in late for table dancing, craft cocktails and the occasional live saxophonist or flutist. Yep, that still happens.

Stanzione 87
Photograph: Unsplash/Vita Marija Murenaite

9. Stanzione 87

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Stanzione 87 is all about traditional Neapolitan pizza, so expect fresh mozzarella on top of dough that has that classic balance between soft doughiness and structure. Each crispy pie is topped judiciously with house-made sauce and fresh toppings and beckons pizza lovers far and wide.

Hutong
Photograph: Tim Winter

10. Hutong

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Hong Kong expat Hutong shows off its culinary prowess with a Peking duck that takes 24 hours to make, carved tableside and served in two ways. The rest of the northern Chinese menu includes seafood items from Shanghai, a variety of noodles and rice dishes and plenty of dim sum to snack on and share with the table. Pricey Asian fare is common in Brickell, but Hutong attracts a more upscale crowd that’s more focused on the food and ambiance (what’s that crazy box thing above the bar, anyway?) than the scene. Although to be fair, the Hutong brunch is both a study in upscale dim sum and a place to show off that new outfit in a room full of people also showing off that new outfit.

B Bistro + Bakery
Photograph: Courtesy B Bistro + Bakery

13. B Bistro + Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Brickell

If it’s buttered, baked or toasted, you’ll find it at Henry Hané’s popular Brickell spot. Portable sweets include verrines, like delicate dessert parfaits, and pastries that range from assorted croissants to a gooey Nutella brioche. This is the place where beautiful tarts topped with berries and other fresh fruit taste as good as they look.

DC PIE co.
Photograph: Courtesy DC PIE co.

14. DC PIE co.

If the crisp-like-a-saltine crust of Lucali is your thing—and for many people, it defines good pizza—then the good news is that there’s a clone pie being put out here in Brickell. Dominic Cavagnuolo, one of the guys behind Lucali Miami, is the boss here too and made sure everything learned back from the original Brooklyn Lucali was duplicated in Brickell, right down to the big handfuls of basil that end up in a clump on the cheese pizza.

Casa Tua Cucina
Photograph: Courtesy Casa Tua Cucina

15. Casa Tua Cucina

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

The fine-dining chain Casa Tua, with its big-bucks restaurant on South Beach, operates a concept in Saks that feels more like a food hall, with stations serving pasta, pizza and charcuterie. Ask for a seat in front of the pizzaiolos and you can watch the quite excellent pies get well charred in just a few seconds.

Komodo
Photograph: Courtesy Komodo

16. Komodo

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4

Nightlife impresario David Grutman is behind this Brickell hotspot, which features a menu filled with traditional Chinese dishes such as dim sum and Peking duck that hang by the entrance. Weekday happy hour brings the opportunity to try some more innovative options, like the pastrami egg roll, as well as discounted cocktails.

Quinto La Huella
Photograph: Courtesy Swire Properties/Michael Weber

18. Quinto La Huella

  • Restaurants
  • Uruguayan
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

From the creators of Uruguay’s famed Parador La Huella comes Quinto La Huella, featuring South American classics cooked over an open flame. Many of its offerings are made using a parrilla, a Latin American grill traditionally used to cook meat, fish and vegetables. Signature plates include grilled provolone cheese, sweetbreads, steak milanese and squid ink rice.

Sexy Fish Miami
Photograph: Ken Hayden Photography

19. Sexy Fish Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4

It reportedly cost $20 million to dress up Sexy Fish in untold pieces of glass sea creatures, flying dramatically over an aquarium-styled dining room and splaying out in mega-colorful bathrooms. You could spend a year, or at least the better part of a lively happy hour, studying over purple octopi and bedazzled blue marlin. The dishes created by Michelin-starred chef Björn Weissgerber are similarly styled, full of greens and fried things rising up like pieces of art above mostly seafood-centric plates. Throughout it all, you’ll be both overwhelmed and not sure where to look next, but you will not leave thinking they understated any one thing at Sexy Fish.

Pubbelly Sushi
Photograph: Juan Fernando Ayora

20. Pubbelly Sushi

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

The Pubbelly boys put a fresh spin on sushi at their foray into Japanese cuisine. Pubbelly’s gastropub pedigree means you’ll find heartier fare here too, although, still, you should not skip dipping the crab roll into drawn butter. Chef/co-owner José Mendín introduces unexpected ingredients and Latin flavors to create inventive rolls you won’t find anywhere else.

22. Marabú

Marabú dips into the city's Cuban heritage with a menu headlined by items cooked over charcoal. Grab a Havana-inspired drink and a Cubano with pit-roasted ham at the outdoor pergola or the expansive bar inside.

