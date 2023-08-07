Much like the neighborhood itself, the best bars in Wynwood are eclectic, colorful and cool.

Wynwood is far more than its graffiti-clad warehouse walls that were basically made for taking selfies. This lively arts neighborhood has transformed into a culinary and nightlife wonderland, drawing locals and visitors to revel in its chaos and embrace Miami’s vibrant essence. Whether you're hanging out in a Japanese-style listening room, turning up at a trendy lounge or chilling at a sophisticated cocktail bar, Wynwood boasts an abundance of playful and edgy watering holes that make bar-hopping an absolute blast.

Though Wynwood has evolved from its gritty past, these breezy rooftop bars, kooky cocktail nooks and friendly dives play a vital role in preserving the neighborhood's fierce, unpredictable character. To rank Wynwood’s best bars, we considered factors like price, creativity, comfort (A.C. is a non-negotiable in this scorching ’hood) and overall vibe. Get ready, because there’s a little something for everyone on our list of the best bars in Wynwood.

