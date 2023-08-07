Dante’s is an off-the-beaten-path speakeasy inspired by the high-fidelity listening rooms of Japan. The space is small and dark, with floor-to-ceiling curtains keeping the acoustics crisp and the mood sexy. The most prominent feature of Dante’s is its wall of vinyl records numbering in the tens of thousands (the personal collection of the bar’s music director, DJ Rich Medina). Come to Dante’s for great cocktails and exceptional music in a more laid-back, loungey setting.
Wynwood is far more than its graffiti-clad warehouse walls that were basically made for taking selfies. This lively arts neighborhood has transformed into a culinary and nightlife wonderland, drawing locals and visitors to revel in its chaos and embrace Miami’s vibrant essence. Whether you're hanging out in a Japanese-style listening room, turning up at a trendy lounge or chilling at a sophisticated cocktail bar, Wynwood boasts an abundance of playful and edgy watering holes that make bar-hopping an absolute blast.
Though Wynwood has evolved from its gritty past, these breezy rooftop bars, kooky cocktail nooks and friendly dives play a vital role in preserving the neighborhood's fierce, unpredictable character. To rank Wynwood’s best bars, we considered factors like price, creativity, comfort (A.C. is a non-negotiable in this scorching ’hood) and overall vibe. Get ready, because there’s a little something for everyone on our list of the best bars in Wynwood.
