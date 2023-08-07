Miami
Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood

The best bars in Wynwood, from rooftops to wine gardens and more

Much like the neighborhood itself, the best bars in Wynwood are eclectic, colorful and cool.

Falyn Wood
Melissa Puppo
Written by
Falyn Wood
&
Melissa Puppo
Wynwood is far more than its graffiti-clad warehouse walls that were basically made for taking selfies. This lively arts neighborhood has transformed into a culinary and nightlife wonderland, drawing locals and visitors to revel in its chaos and embrace Miami’s vibrant essence. Whether you're hanging out in a Japanese-style listening room, turning up at a trendy lounge or chilling at a sophisticated cocktail bar, Wynwood boasts an abundance of playful and edgy watering holes that make bar-hopping an absolute blast.

Though Wynwood has evolved from its gritty past, these breezy rooftop bars, kooky cocktail nooks and friendly dives play a vital role in preserving the neighborhood's fierce, unpredictable character. To rank Wynwood’s best bars, we considered factors like price, creativity, comfort (A.C. is a non-negotiable in this scorching ’hood) and overall vibe. Get ready, because there’s a little something for everyone on our list of the best bars in Wynwood.

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Wynwood

Best bars in Wynwood

Dante's HiFi
Photograph: Courtesy Dante's HiFi/World Red Eye

1. Dante's HiFi

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Dante’s is an off-the-beaten-path speakeasy inspired by the high-fidelity listening rooms of Japan. The space is small and dark, with floor-to-ceiling curtains keeping the acoustics crisp and the mood sexy. The most prominent feature of Dante’s is its wall of vinyl records numbering in the tens of thousands (the personal collection of the bar’s music director, DJ Rich Medina). Come to Dante’s for great cocktails and exceptional music in a more laid-back, loungey setting.

Read more
Freehold
Photograph: Courtesy Freehold Miami

2. Freehold

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood

An impeccably styled hotel lobby minus the baggage or rooms; a coworking space with great coffee, sans most forms of work; a vibey pool party scene without the pool. In some ways, it’s easier to define the 4,000 square-foot Freehold by what it’s not than what it is. Luckily, the hip Brooklyn import pulls off its many looks thanks to its solid cocktail program, standout pizza (Anthony Falco of Roberta’s fame is behind the menu, so you know it’s good), disco-heavy DJ-spun tunes and regular events like trivia, live comedy, happy hours and more.

Read more
Book online
Higher Ground
Photograph: Courtesy Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood

3. Higher Ground

  • Hotels
  • Wynwood

Higher Ground is located inside the neighborhood’s first and only boutique hotel, Arlo Wynwood, so you know it’s going to emanate a chilled, vibe-heavy atmosphere. The cocktail menu, curated by the award-winning Bar Lab team, features flavor-forward offerings like the refreshing Above the Canopy (made with fresh aloe, cucumber and eucalyptus essence) and Palo Santo (a tequila-meets-pisco libation with chicha morada). Stop by for a tasty tipple during happy hour (Tuesday to Sunday, 3 to 6pm), or head to the leafy third-floor outpost starting at noon Thursday to Sunday to try snacks like stone-oven pizzas and parfaits. Late nights and weekends fine DJs, pop-up vintage markets, visiting bartenders from around the world and more.

Read more
Gramps
Photograph: Courtesy Gramps/Valerie Petralia

4. Gramps

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

The sign out front says it all: air conditioning, beer and cocktails. This longstanding, laidback haven in perpetually hot Miami hosts weekly karaoke and eclectic live music, DJs and comedy shows (Hannibal Buress and Eric Andre have stopped by for surprise sets), along with one of the city’s most stalwart drag nights. Plus, it’s home to a variety of local brews and boasts the best Moscow mule in the city.

 

Read more
The Sylvester
Photograph: Courtesy the Sylvester

5. The Sylvester

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

This homey cocktail bar from the folks behind Beaker & Gray serves small bites, craft cocktails and major looks—the tropical wallpaper, vintage accents and old-school board games add to Sylvester’s charming aesthetic. Not one to stand around at a bar? This place won’t relegate you to an uncomfortable stool, instead providing plenty of low-slung couches and plush armchairs to sink into while you sip your Blue Majik-infused rum and coconut.

Read more
Cerveceria La Tropical
Photograph: Courtesy Cerveceria La Tropical

6. Cerveceria La Tropical

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

As tends to be the case with breweries, La Tropical is a great family-friendly option for festive daytime drinks and snacks in Wynwood. With connections to one of Cuba’s oldest breweries, the glamorous brewpub lives up to its name: Its lush garden patio boasts rare plants and orchids installed in partnership with Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. The beer list is pretty extensive and pairs perfectly with the tasty Caribbean-inspired snacks like the crispy mojo yuca bites and Cuban sandwich empanadas.

Read more
Rácket
Photograph: Courtesy Rácket

7. Rácket

  • Nightlife
  • Late-night bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Rácket is more akin to a South Beach lounge than a Wynwood bar. Its large, industrial layout fits three stylish bars, an upstairs lounge and covered open-air seating. When it comes to nightlife, Rácket covers all the bases: Shoot pool, watch the game, have a bite and enjoy a cocktail while the sun’s still out, or pop in after midnight for bottle service, a DJ and a jam-packed dance floor.

Read more
Oasis Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy Oasis Wynwood

8. Oasis Wynwood

  • Things to do
  • Midtown

Oasis packs a lounge, music venue, outdoor bar and food hall into its sprawling space on North Miami Avenue. If that sounds like it couldn’t possibly all work at the same time, you’d be wrong. Grab cocktails from the outdoor Tower Bar: Plenty of shade and foliage make the courtyard a comfy place to kick back any time. Check the events schedule for weekends and late nights, when the Oasis can get swarmed. DJs like Tiesto and Honey Dijon have already graced the stage, and Joe Jonas performed here as part of a Miami Race Week event.

Read more
Grail Sports Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Grails Sports Bar

9. Grail Sports Bar

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

Wynwood’s take on a sports bar, Grails is a bit heavy on the bro energy but manages to draw in a fun, mixed crowd with its large patio, good-enough cocktails, friendly service and plenty of bar games. If you’re hungry, solid pub options like poke nachos and cheeseburger dumplings will get the job done. Plus, you can purchase unique merch to take home, like Grails’ collection of Jordan-inspired sneaker souvenir cups.

Read more
Book online
Copal Rooftop Bar
Photograph: Carolina Menendez

10. Copal Rooftop Bar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Formerly known as No. 3 Social, this neighborhood haunt was the first rooftop bar to literally elevate Wynwood’s nightlife scene. These days, it’s home to Copal Rooftop Bar, a tropical third-story space that shares a building with its sister restaurant, Pez Loco. Sip on refreshing signature cocktails (we recommend the Don’t Mez with My Passion), or order one of Copal’s zero-proof libations that deliver the same flavor and sophistication of your favorite beverage sans the next-day hangover. Copal Rooftop offers happy hour deals Thursday and Friday until 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 4pm to 7pm. Yes, you can even drink cheap on the weekends.

Read more
Book online
11. Ruka Winewood

Admittedly “unpretentious” yet still cozy, Ruka Winewood is very much a private oasis away from Wynwood’s typical hustle and bustle. Here, you’ll find indie wines sourced from every corner of the globe and bites perfect for sharing, like the much-loved Wagyu pastrami sliders, homemade focaccia and charcuterie, not to mention a divine homemade Basque burnt cheesecake adorned with local orange jam and strawberry wine jam. The vibes are lowkey and weekly live music on the patio is a guarantee.

Read more
1-800-Lucky
Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

12. 1-800-Lucky

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

1-800-Lucky is a popular Wynwood destination for delicious Asian eats slung from kiosks in a 10,000-square-foot complex that somehow manages to still feel cozy and cool. Line your stomachs with sushi and dumplings, head to the bar for cocktails (the yummy frozen Tropical Kiss is served in a Chinese takeout carton) and prepare to vibe out; once the sun sets, tables on the patio are cleared to make way for the dancefloor. Everyone from Boys Noize to Danny Daze has played here (there’s a vinyl record store and bodega on-site, too).

Read more
Lagniappe
Photograph: Courtesy Lagniappe

13. Lagniappe

  • Bars
  • Wineries
  • Midtown
  • price 1 of 4

A night at Lagniappe feels like a backyard bash at a friend’s—if said friend had a spacious yard filled with mismatched lawn furniture, strung-up bistro lights and a rotating cast of ragtag jazz ensembles posted up in the living room. Stop in for a casual vibe that lends itself to intimate date nights as well as big group outings. Upon arrival, select your bottle from the cooler, bring it to the register and then head out to the yard to enjoy. The live music starts every night at 9pm. It’s that simple.

Read more
Brick
Photograph: Shutterstock

14. Brick

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Old-school hip-hop, sexy R&B and bass-laced trap beats can all be heard emanating from Brick, a day-to-night lounge nestled in a 1920s house with an open-air beer garden, bottle service and burgers. Reserve a table in advance or stop by for a more casual night out with your crew. Either way, expect reliably lit tunes and strong cocktails at better-than-average prices: $10 Patron Reposado during Friday Night Sessions and $8 frosé until 5pm on Social Sundays.

Read more
Veza Sur Brewing Co.
Photograph: Courtesy of Veza Sur

15. Veza Sur Brewing Co.

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Wynwood
  • price 1 of 4

There are quite a few breweries to choose from in Wynwood, but we think the energy at Veza Sur skews more towards a bar vibe (read: fewer children) than some of the other tap rooms around town. Highlights at this mainly outdoor spot (don’t worry, they employ several massive fans) include the chopp, their version of Brazil's popular crisp lager, plus a selection of beer cocktails developed in partnership with the folks at Bar Lab (the Anderson, Broken Shaker). Pair your seasonal michelada with any of Veza Sur’s Latin-inspired small and large plates for a perfect Sunday drinking activity.

Read more
Order online
Miami Mojito Company
Photograph: Unsplash/Tatyana Vega

16. Miami Mojito Company

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

If you’re visiting Miami, you might as well stop by a watering hole that embraces the South Florida heat with refreshing libations and beach-inspired digs. Miami Mojito Company serves up quite possibly the best mojito in Wynwood with flavors like cucumber, passionfruit and pineapple in a colorful setting equally as upbeat as the DJs who stop by to spin. Enjoy happy hour Monday to Friday from 3pm to 6pm, when mojitos, margaritas and mules go for 50% off. 

Read more
Doya
Photograph: Courtesy Doya

17. Doya

  • Restaurants
  • Greek
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Unlike pretty much all of the spots on this list, Doya is first and foremost a restaurant (and a pretty excellent one, at that). But by night, this Mediterranean hotspot serves up well-executed cocktails and spectacular people-watching. Upbeat lounge music and dim lights from dozens of woven basket pendants help create a vibe at Doya’s massive oval-shaped bar, which is where you’ll want to snag seats. Pop in for a crisp glass of white wine, a balanced espresso martini and a basket of mussels. A more elevated stop on your tour of Wynwood bars, it’s the perfect setting for gossiping with friends.

Read more
Book online
