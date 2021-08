What you’re drinking: Mangolandia

Reason to go: Because a party might break out any second

Veza Sur’s Latin-inspired beers have remained a favorite in Wynwood, as have their beer cocktails, an interesting niche they’ve managed to carve for themselves in Miami’s crowded beer scene. Veza Sur’s outdoor patio, which occasionally hosts live music, is a perfect spot to kill an afternoon, and the onsite food truck serving “Chino Peruvian street fare,” ChiFa, means you really don’t have to leave.