Eleven slurptastic oyster happy hours in Miami

After a long day at work, nothing beats sipping raw oysters on the half shell with a glass of bubbly. Unless you’re one of those oddballs who hates oysters, in which case, you’re probably gagging right now.

But we’ve got good news for you sane lovers of these delicious sea mollusks. Although warm weather cuts our local oyster season short, our friends from the cooler East and West Coast keep them coming to us. And we’ve found some of the best oyster happy hours in town. So prepare to shuck, Miami.

Market at EDITION

Swing by this casual cafe at the EDITION Miami Beach for the daily oyster happy hour. Pair a glass of $10 Whispering Angel rosé with $2 oysters and get ready to feel fancy. If you’re still thirsty, walk over to the Matador Room, one of the best bars in all of Miami. Daily 4–7pm

Mignonette Uptown

This uptown locale—housed in the shell of a former ’80s diner—offers two rounds of happy hours every day, one at 5:30pm and one at 9:30pm. Make it for either and you can expect $3 beers, $5 wines and a rotating selection of $1 oysters and $2 oysters Rockefeller (coated with herbs, Pernod and parmesan). Daily 5:30–7pm; 9:30–10pm (11pm on Friday and Saturday)

Lightkeepers

At Lightkeepers, an upscale seafood restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, every Thursday is ladies night. You and your girls can dance to a live DJ while sipping champagne and oysters—both for the lovely price of $1. After you’re finished, don’t forget to get your parking validated by the bar. Thu 7–10pm

db Bistro Moderne

Chef Daniel Boulud’s Miami restaurant shares the energy and style of its renowned Manhattan counterpart, and its daily oyster happy hour is wonderfully affordable. Just head inside the JW Marriott Marquis and enjoy a rotating selection of “artisanally farmed” oysters for $1. Daily 5–7pm

Le Zoo

Stephen Starr’s haute French concept befits its location inside the posh Bal Harbour Shops. This classic brasserie offers a daily happy hour of pre-dinner drinks and a great oyster special. Expect $1 oysters, $6 wine and $7 champagne. Daily 4–6:30pm

Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach

Snag a spot at the white marble bar and pick up the “Twilight Menu.” There you’ll find cold water Bluepointe Oysters on special for $1.49 and $10 glasses of wine. Mon–Fri 5:30–7:30pm

PM Fish & Steak House

There’s an Argentine farmhouse feel to the brick-decorated, wooden dining room of PM Fish & Steak House—despite the 200-seat capacity. During happy hour, relaxation is in the air, and an order of six oysters will usually run you $9.50 (versus the usually $19). Mon–Fri 4–7pm

The Bar & Courtyard

For the oyster aficionado, check out the Bar & Courtyard at the Setai Miami Beach. The chic restaurant, which boasts a retractable roof, has one killer “Oyster O’Clock” happy hour. Choose from a wide selection of East and West Coast oysters for $3 a piece. Fri–Sat 4–7pm

Zucca

Located inside the Coral Gables Hotel St. Michel, Zucca—the U.S. debut of Latin America’s well-known Da Silva Hospitality Group—is launching its own oyster happy hour beginning Wednesday, July 5. For $15, you’ll receive a glass of champagne and two oysters. Wed 6–10pm

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

This Japanese pub’s space is grand, with a commanding indoor/outdoor bar and very tall ceilings, giving the impression one is dining in a large, Japanese temple. The weekday happy hour is not to be missed. Snag $1 James River oysters and wash them down with $6 cocktails and local drafts. Mon–Fri 3–7pm

Meat Market

One of Lincoln Road’s most popular hotspot for locals features $2 oysters on the half shell served with cocktail sauce and horseradish. Pair them with $10 glasses of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label, $8 glasses of wine and $3.50 specialty beers. Daily 5–8pm

