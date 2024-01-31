The best Airbnbs in Downtown Miami

Miami
The outside of an apartment block in Miami, Florida, complete with a large outdoor pool.
Courtesy: Airbnb

The 9 best Airbnbs in Downtown Miami for a memorable and luxurious stay

Looking for an Airbnb in Downtown Miami? From cozy condos to penthouse suites, these are the properties you need to see.

Alys Lloyd
Written by
Alys Lloyd
Contributor
Ryan Pfeffer
Downtown Miami, with its glitzy skyline, has transformed into a bustling urban hotspot. It's a hub for business, culture, and entertainment, and it's one of the coolest places to be in the area. With top-notch food, lively nightlife, and cultural happenings, Downtown is not only a destination in itself; it's a gateway to other fantastic Miami neighborhoods, including the iconic South Beach, artsy Wynwood, and the vibrant Brickell district.

Now, when it comes to planning your Miami trip, the first puzzle piece is where to stay. The good news is you won't have a hard time finding an awesome Airbnb in Downtown Miami. There are loads of residential units with killer amenities and breathtaking views. Seriously, you might have a tough time choosing – there are that many cool options. The best part? All these pads are perfectly situated, just a short stroll or Metromover ride away from the hottest clubs and the best restaurants Downtown Miami has to offer.

To make your life easier, we've rounded up our favorite Airbnb picks for Downtown Miami. Whether you're after a cozy condo for a romantic escape or a fancy penthouse that can fit a crew, we've got you covered. In simple terms, you're in for an epic trip.

RECOMMENDED:

🇺🇸 A full guide to Downtown Miami
🍔 The best restaurants in Miami
☀️ The best things to do in Miami
🏠 The best hotels in Miami
💰 The best luxury hotels in Miami

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

The best Airbnbs in Downtown Miami

The stylish tiny home in Wynwood and Midtown
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. The stylish tiny home in Wynwood and Midtown

Proving that good things do indeed come in small packages, this tiny home is a light, bright architectural gem in Miami’s design district. Perfectly compact, you’ll find a small kitchen with mid-century modern dining furniture and a clean, bright window seating area, perfect for two. Follow the charming spiral staircase to a loft area with a small double bed and skylights that flood the place with daylight. Outside there’s a leafy garden with outdoor dining space, deck chairs and hammocks to take in the Miami sun. Plus, you’re perfectly placed to explore South Florida’s bars and restaurants and just minutes away from Miami Beach. 

Beds? One. Sleeps two.
The space: A small, but perfectly formed little home, perfect for relaxing in after a long day exploring Miami. 
Location perks: In the centre of the Design District, Wynwood and Midtown, minutes away from Miami Beach. 
Budget range: Reasonably priced for two. 

An oceanfront apartment with views of Biscayne Bay
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. An oceanfront apartment with views of Biscayne Bay

Kick back in this super spacious apartment, complete with a huge private balcony and showstopping views of Biscayne Bay. Seriously, it's the perfect spot to soak in Miami's vibes in style. We're talking big windows, fancy marble counters, top-notch appliances, and two roomy bedrooms. Right outside, there's a treasure trove of restaurants, parks, shops, and the Brickell City Center Mall, all just a stroll away. And, if you ever need a break from city exploration (though why would you?), you've got three TVs with 100+ channels, including HBO, for ultimate relaxation.

Beds? Two beds. Sleeps up to four guests.
The space: This swanky place has got it all. You even score access to the luxurious Icon Brickell resort with its spa, gym, pool bar, and restaurants.
Location perks: Enjoy some of Miami’s best dining spots, shops, and entertainment right at your doorstep.
Budget range: A pricey stay in a prime location.

A luxury apartment with complimentary access to a spa, pool, and hot tub
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. A luxury apartment with complimentary access to a spa, pool, and hot tub

Looking for an apartment with killer views? This downtown apartment has you covered. You'll enjoy super comfy beds, a modern bathroom, a dedicated laundry area, a stylish living room, and a well-equipped kitchen, all wrapped up in chic decor. And, if you're worried about missing out on hotel amenities, don't be. You'll have access to the W Hotel's perks, including complimentary spa access, pool time, and dining at four fantastic restaurants. It really is the best of both worlds.

Beds? Three beds. Sleeps up to four guests.
The space: Bright and airy.
Location perks: Located in the vibrant Brickell neighborhood of Miami, this property is surrounded by rooftop bars, art galleries, stylish boutiques, and, of course, incredible views.
Budget range: Slightly more expensive than your average Miami digs.

A stylish condo in Miami’s trendy design district
Courtesy: Airbnb

4. A stylish condo in Miami’s trendy design district

Situated in Miami's vibrant Design District, this chic property brings a touch of luxury to your downtown adventure. Enjoy your morning coffee on the private balcony, take a refreshing dip in the shared pool, and embrace the lively atmosphere. Inside the apartment, you'll find a comfortable lounge with a sofa bed, a fully equipped kitchen, a spacious master bedroom, and a modern bathroom, all with breathtaking bay views. When you're ready to explore, hop on one of the CitiBikes right outside the building and discover the local neighborhoods.

Beds? Two beds. Sleeps up to four guests.
The space: A luxury condo with plush decor. 
Location perks: Miami's design district is where the art action happens, with loads of cool public art, funky murals, and hip art and design exhibitions to check out.
Budget range: A great option for those on a slightly smaller budget.

An open-plan property with amazing city views
Courtesy: Airbnb

5. An open-plan property with amazing city views

Gather the whole crew and make yourselves at home in this spacious three-bedroom, three-bathroom downtown Miami apartment. Whether you're having a lazy morning in your comfy bed, cooking up a storm in the big kitchen, or chilling in the modern living area, the floor-to-ceiling windows treat you to breathtaking views at every turn. And the perks don't stop there – the building has a heated outdoor pool, open-air pool deck, club room, dog walk path, and a fully equipped gym. Life doesn’t get much better than this.

Beds? Three beds. Sleeps up to seven guests.
The space: Spacious and contemporary.
Location perks: Once you manage to tear yourself away from the rooftop pool, you'll find yourself in the heart of downtown with some of the best malls, art, entertainment venues, and restaurants at your fingertips.
Budget range: Views this stunning come with a price.

A stylish penthouse with ocean-inspired decor
Courtesy: Airbnb

6. A stylish penthouse with ocean-inspired decor

Elevate your trip with a stay in this studio penthouse hidden in Miami’s Design District. We’re not sure what’s more impressive: the building’s massive communal pool or the apartment’s floor-to-ceiling windows, offering direct water views. Inside the property, you’ll find a comfortable queen-sized bed, a spacious bathroom with a shower, and a queen-sized sofa bed in the living room. Kickstart your mornings with a coffee on the balcony, taking in the sunrise over the memorable Miami beach skyline, before heading out to explore the surrounding area.

Beds? Two beds. Sleeps up to four guests.
The space: A penthouse property with ocean-inspired decor.
Location perks: Spend a day at the nearby Miami Beach, located just an eight-minute drive from the property.
Budget range: A reasonably priced stay with all the necessary amenities.

A beautifully designed condo with resort-style amenities
Courtesy: Airbnb

7. A beautifully designed condo with resort-style amenities

Enjoy a bird's-eye view of Miami's skyline from the south-facing balcony of this beautiful condo. With one bedroom, one bathroom, and a queen-sized sofa bed in the living room, it comfortably accommodates up to four guests, making it a great choice for small friend groups or families. Outside the apartment’s four walls, the building offers resort-style amenities that include a co-working lounge, a game room, an outdoor dining area, a pool with cabanas, and a fitness center with a yoga and spinning studio. With so much on offer, it's tempting to stay put. But, when wanderlust strikes, the vibrant districts of Wynwood and Midtown are waiting to be explored.

Beds? Two beds. Sleeps up to four guests.
The space: Super chic.
Location perks: Just a 15-minute drive from Miami Beach and a short stroll to Wynwood and Midtown.
Budget range: On the pricey side of things.

An extravagant high-rise condo with a private balcony
Courtesy: Airbnb

8. An extravagant high-rise condo with a private balcony

Wake up in this urban jungle oasis above Miami's lively downtown. Designed by pros, this stylish home will give you all the zen vibes you need. Swing in the aerial yoga hammock or unwind on your private balcony, all while soaking up the city's energy. Every inch of this condo has been designed with meticulous detail, from the Avocado mattress to the air-purifying plants, ensuring a truly unique stay for you and your loved one. And, when you're ready to venture out, there are plenty of nearby restaurants, hipster cafes, and Cuban cafecitos just a five-minute walk away.

Beds? One bed. Sleeps up to two guests.
The space: An urban escape. And yes, there’s a rooftop pool.
Location perks: If you're in Miami for work, this apartment is a perfect choice. It's conveniently located just over the bridge from Brickell City Center, a quick 10-minute walk away.
Budget range: A relatively expensive stay for two.

An urban oasis in the heart of Miami's Brickell neighborhood
Courtesy: Airbnb

9. An urban oasis in the heart of Miami's Brickell neighborhood

With two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two private balconies, this loft-style apartment is the perfect spot to relax after a day of exploring. High ceilings, large windows, and chic furnishings will leave you wanting to redecorate your own home, while the fully equipped kitchen with sleek countertops and top-of-the-line appliances might just inspire your inner chef. Whether you're lounging on the sofa for a movie night on the flat-screen TV or sinking into the comfy beds after a night on the town, this open-concept apartment guarantees relaxation and rejuvenation.

Beds? Two beds. Sleeps up to four guests.
The space: A perfect mix of modern design and cozy vibes.
Location perks: Indulge in world-class dining, high-end shopping, and vibrant nightlife, all within walking distance from your apartment.
Budget range: Get ready to splash the cash.

