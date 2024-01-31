The best Airbnbs in Downtown Miami

1. The stylish tiny home in Wynwood and Midtown
Proving that good things do indeed come in small packages, this tiny home is a light, bright architectural gem in Miami’s design district. Perfectly compact, you’ll find a small kitchen with mid-century modern dining furniture and a clean, bright window seating area, perfect for two. Follow the charming spiral staircase to a loft area with a small double bed and skylights that flood the place with daylight. Outside there’s a leafy garden with outdoor dining space, deck chairs and hammocks to take in the Miami sun. Plus, you’re perfectly placed to explore South Florida’s bars and restaurants and just minutes away from Miami Beach.
Beds? One. Sleeps two.
The space: A small, but perfectly formed little home, perfect for relaxing in after a long day exploring Miami.
Location perks: In the centre of the Design District, Wynwood and Midtown, minutes away from Miami Beach.
Budget range: Reasonably priced for two.