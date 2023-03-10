Bubble baths are for amateurs. The next time you’re booking a Miami hotel, demand the best by booking one with a personal hot tub

After a day at one of the best Miami beaches, we love nothing better than a long, hot soak in a hot tub. Get rid of your sandy toes, and your aching legs from all that walking, and relaaaax. What could be better than having this option available inside your own hotel room? Be rude to say no, right?

The hotel room hot tub is a bit of a Miami hotel tradition. Ok, you won’t find it at the best cheap hotels in Miami or in the best boutique hotels in Miami, but you will find it at several of the city’s higher-end hotels. Go on, be a little boujee, and treat yourself. It's your vacation after all. Here are the best hotels in Miami where you can enjoy the bubbles.

