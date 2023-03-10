Miami
Hotel Victor, Hotels, Miami
Photograph: Elan Fleisher

The best Miami hotels with hot tubs

Bubble baths are for amateurs. The next time you’re booking a Miami hotel, demand the best by booking one with a personal hot tub

Written by
Ryan Pfeffer
Contributor
Camila Karalyte
After a day at one of the best Miami beaches, we love nothing better than a long, hot soak in a hot tub. Get rid of your sandy toes, and your aching legs from all that walking, and relaaaax. What could be better than having this option available inside your own hotel room? Be rude to say no, right?

The hotel room hot tub is a bit of a Miami hotel tradition. Ok, you won’t find it at the best cheap hotels in Miami or in the best boutique hotels in Miami, but you will find it at several of the city’s higher-end hotels. Go on, be a little boujee, and treat yourself. It's your vacation after all. Here are the best hotels in Miami where you can enjoy the bubbles. 

Best Miami hot tub hotels

Fontainebleau Hotel
Photograph: Moris Moreno

1. Fontainebleau Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

When a hotel screams ‘luxury’ the way the Fontainebleau does, it’s no surprise to hear that several of the historic hotel's specialty suites, including the five-bedroom Sorrento Penthouse, come with not just an indoor hot tub but an outdoor one as well. Don’t mind if we do.

Grand Beach Hotel Surfside  
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Grand Beach Hotel Surfside

2. Grand Beach Hotel Surfside  

  • 4 out of 5 stars

Enjoy the amazing Surfside views from the hot tub on your private deck. All you have to do is book the oceanfront hot tub suite and prepare to make all your Instagram friends very, very jealous. 

 

Loews Miami Beach
Photograph: Moris Moreno

4. Loews Miami Beach

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

The sprawling (790 rooms and 57 suites) South Beach hotel puts you within walking distance of the beach, Lincoln Road and—if you book either of the presidential suites—a hot tub will be waiting for you in the bathroom. You’ll also have your very own powder room. Fancy! 

Hotel Victor
Photograph: Elan Fleisher

5. Hotel Victor

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Adjacent to the Versace Mansion, the Victor is every bit as rich and opulent as the designer label itself. Book the King Suite for your very own infinity-edge soaker tub. The Victoria penthouse suite also includes a hot tub on its private rooftop deck if you’re ready to splurge.

Setai
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Katherine Lynch

6. Setai

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

All of the acclaimed Setai’s suites boast hot tubs in the bathroom. In the mood for a very Miami Beach weekend? Book the four-bedroom penthouse suite and enjoy two large hot tubs as well as a 3,000 square foot private rooftop terrace with yet another hot tub waiting for you.

Z Ocean Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Allie C.

7. Z Ocean Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars

You’ll have to spend a little extra for access to your own private hot tub at Z Ocean, but—if you can afford it—it’s worth it. Each of the hotel’s rooftop terrace suites comes with a private outdoor hot tub that gives you a prime ocean view while you soak. 

 

