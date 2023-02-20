You’ll find everything you need for a love-soaked weekend right here in one marble-accented palace. There are swimming pools, sweeping views of the beach, a spa, and even an indoor ice-skating rink. So really, you'll never be bored. Eat, drink, party, and sleep (at least a little bit) without leaving the hotel.
Time Out tip: EDITION hotel has two separate pools, but we’re fans of the landmark Sundial Pool, part of the original property. The towering, Art Deco diving board from the 1950s has also been preserved and is now flanked by rows of loungers and the pool’s namesake bar.