Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
El Paseo
Photograph: Courtesy El Paseo

The best romantic hotels in Miami

Couples mini-break or honeymoon weekender: we’ve discovered Miami’s most romantic hotels (you can thank us later)

Virginia Gil
Georgia Evans
Written by
Virginia Gil
Contributor
Georgia Evans
Advertising

Alexa: play Endless Love. Whether you're out to impress someone new (lucky you) or serenading your long-term boo, a trip away is definitely more romantic than staying in the same unchanged bed covered in dog hair. 

Say 'I love you' with a stay at one of the best romantic hotels in Miami - because what other city says romance better than Miami? From private hot tubs to plush palaces, these hotels will have you enjoying breakfast in bed, spectacular views, and swoon-worthy restaurants with your soulmate. Scroll through our top picks and book somewhere special.

🍰 Pick up some sweet treats from a top Miami bakery
🕯️Book a dinner to remember at one of Miami's romantic restaurants
🏠 Take a look at more hotel options in Miami

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Most romantic hotels in Miami

The Miami Beach EDITION
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

1. The Miami Beach EDITION

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

You’ll find everything you need for a love-soaked weekend right here in one marble-accented palace. There are swimming pools, sweeping views of the beach, a spa, and even an indoor ice-skating rink. So really, you'll never be bored. Eat, drink, party, and sleep (at least a little bit) without leaving the hotel.

Time Out tip: EDITION hotel has two separate pools, but we’re fans of the landmark Sundial Pool, part of the original property. The towering, Art Deco diving board from the 1950s has also been preserved and is now flanked by rows of loungers and the pool’s namesake bar.

Read review
Check prices
St. Regis Bal Harbour
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

2. St. Regis Bal Harbour

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Bal Harbour
  • price 4 of 4

This luxury chain is synonymous with stellar service and plush accommodations. In Miami, this romantic hotel also boasts a prime waterfront location and luxury spa. Make your trip even more memorable by booking a day here, making the most of the sauna, steam room, and treatment spaces.

Time Out tip: Though far away from the Downtown museum hub, the St. Regis’s art collection rivals that of any cultural institution. On-site Rosenbaum Contemporary features rotating exhibits, which have included works by Fernando Botero and Robert Indiana of the famous LOVE sculpture, while the hotel’s restaurants and grounds also serve as exhibition space.

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
Mandarin Oriental, Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

3. Mandarin Oriental, Miami

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Brickell Key
  • price 4 of 4

Neatly concealed on its own island, away from any prying eyes, the Mandarin Oriental takes cues from the paradisal tropics to bring some playful allure to Miami. For the ultimate romantic getaway, book a room here and expect to find a gorgeous waterfront escape. 

Time Out tip: One of the city’s best brunches is just downstairs at La Mar. You’ll want to wear more than your bathrobe (it’s also one of the city’s nicer restaurants) and bring your biggest appetite for the all-you-can-eat extravaganza that concludes with an adorable artisanal dollhouse stuffed with desserts.

Read review
Check prices
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

4. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

The luxurious hotel from Argentine hotelier Alan Faena is a sensory experience, dripping in red and decked in art from around the world. After indulging in a romantic dinner, you'll be able to sip cocktails at Veranda, before heading up to one of the many colorful rooms. 

Time Out tip: The Faena may very well drain your bank account but the Faena Forum across the street will save you from social ruin. Pop in every second Sunday of the month for free rollerskating on the property’s kaleidoscopic rink, a site-specific art piece that debuted during Art Basel 2017. Live DJs and performers make it feel like a fast-moving dance party.

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
The Setai
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

5. The Setai

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Though unequivocally glamorous, the understated resort is a peaceful sanctuary in the center of South Beach—close to everything yet sheltered from crowds. This place is all about views, views, views with tropical paradise vibes by the pool and plenty of rooms watching over the ocean for extra romantic vibes. They even come decked out in Asian-style décor for an extra sultry feel. 

Time Out tip: The Bass, Miami Beach’s premier space for contemporary art, hosts a number of cultural events and features colorful site-specific works just outside its grounds. Admission is free on the last Sunday of the month.

Read review
Check prices
Standard Spa, Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

6. Standard Spa, Miami Beach

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Belle Isle
  • price 3 of 4

Warm and glowing yet ever-so-chilled, the effortlessly cool Standard Spa is a world away from some of the other hotels that you'll come across on South Beach. The understated surroundings are joined with waterfront options too, so you can get wet and wild with your partner.

Time Out tip: On the last Sunday of each month, scenesters gather for Not Your Standard Bingo: a totally free game night led by the colorful Pussila with the always fun DJ Jody McDonald. Arrive early to get a good seat and a playing card, and prepare to yell if you’ve won—prizes include a free night stay at the hotel.

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
Biltmore Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

7. Biltmore Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Coral Gables
  • price 4 of 4

Immersed in culture and history, the Coral Gables hotel is as elegant and comprehensive as they come. Picture old-school glam in the form of painted pillars, plush carpets, and jewel tones throughout the lobby and into the rooms. Better yet, you can golf, dine, drink and relax without ever leaving.

Time Out tip: It’s pinkies up at the Biltmore’s traditional afternoon tea service, complete with tiny sandwiches, fresh-baked scones, and live harp music. It’s not at all stuffy and quite enjoyable as a follow-up to a treatment at the hotel’s spa.

Read review
Check prices
Kasa El Paseo
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

8. Kasa El Paseo

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 1 of 4

Old Spanish and Mediterranean design charm collide with many eclectic offerings at this romantic Miami hotel. The best part about it? Kasa El Paseo has everything you need within walking distance, making a stay at the quaint property feel like a mini European getaway – even if you're having a vacation in your hometown.

Time Out tip: If you're feeling overwhelmed by the commotion of Española Way, head a mile northwest to the neighborhood of Sunset Harbor. It’s a lazier (and fancier) chunk of Miami Beach perfect for chilling, drinking, and eating.

Read review
Check prices
Advertising
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

9. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 3 of 4

Ritz-Carlton is a luxury hotel chain that delivers on service and amenities, plus boasts a gorgeous waterfront area for sunbathing, eating, and drinking. So you know this is going to be one romantic place to stay. There are tennis courts, swimming pools, and decadent spa treatments all available to you if you're looking for ways to stay entertained on-site. 

Time Out tip: The brunch at Rusty Pelican is unmatched in terms of views and service. It’s more of a family-friendly crowd but equally enjoyable for couples. It's sure to get your day started nicely. 

Read review
Check prices

Find more way to ignite the love spark

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!